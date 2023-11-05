Israel-Gaza War: Protests outside Israeli PM Netanyahu's residence, demands for 'bring hostages home now' grow louder
In Israel, protesters gathered in large numbers outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence on November 4. In view of failures of the government to address the situation, that led to previous month's deadly attack by Hamas gunmen on communities around the Gaza Strip, protestors raised slogans in front of Netanyahu's house, reported Reuters.