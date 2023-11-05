In Israel, protesters gathered in large numbers outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence on November 4. In view of failures of the government to address the situation, that led to previous month's deadly attack by Hamas gunmen on communities around the Gaza Strip, protestors raised slogans in front of Netanyahu's house, reported Reuters .

Hundreds of Hamas gunmen stormed into southern Israel on October 7, killed over 1,400 people and took more than 240 hostage. Israeli PM Netanyahu has not accepted personal responsibility so far for the failures of the government under whose reign such surprise assault took place.

Protestors waved blue and white Israeli flags and raised the slogans, "Jail now!", a large crowd in hundreds pushed through police barriers as police tried to hold them back at Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem.

Many families of the hostages held in Gaza are critical of the government's response to the situation. Public fury and anger is growing among the citizens and are calling for their relatives to be brought home who are held as captives by Hamas group.

Thousands of protestors demonstrated in Tel Aviv, waved flags and held photographs of some of the captives in Gaza. They also raised slogans like "Release the hostages now at all costs" and brought with them posters delivering the same message while crowds chanted, “bring them home now."

One of the protestor Ofri Bibas-Levy, whose brother, along with his four-year-old son Ariel and 10-month-old son Kfir were taken hostage by Hamas said she came to show support for her family, reported Reuters.

Bibas-Levy said, "We don't know where they are, we don't know what condition they are kept in. I don't know if Kfir is getting food, I don't know if Ariel is getting enough food. He is a very small baby."

Israel has launched an intense air and ground offensive in Gaza since the initial Hamas attack, killing over 9,000 people according to health authorities in the Hamas-run area. Large areas of the Gaza enclave have turned to rubble.

This protest coincided with a poll indicating that over three quarters of Israelis believe Netanyahu should resign. This situation depicts the growing public fury in Israel against political and security leaders.

Around 76% of Israelis believe that the sixth term PM Netanyahu must resign while 64% want the country to hold an election immediately after the war according to a poll for Israel's Channel 13 Television.

As per the poll around 44% of Israelis blamed Netanyahu for initial Hamas for attack, around 33% blamed the military chief of staff and senior IDF officials while 5% blamed the Defense Minister.

(With inputs from Reuters)

