Israel-Hamas conflict shouldn't be allowed to become regional dispute: PM Modi
The Israel-Hamas conflict, which began in early October, has led to loss of lives and homes, apart from price volatility, especially of oil and commodity shortage, and instability in the region.
New Delhi: The Israel-Hamas conflict in West Asia, a concern for the world, shouldn't be allowed to take the shape of a regional-conflict and expand beyond its territory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.
