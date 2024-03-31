Israel-Hamas truce talks to resume today in Cairo, to bring a ‘pause’ to war after 6 months: Report
Israel-Hamas war: Israel will send a delegation to Cairo on Sunday, March 31, as truce talks between Israel and Hamas are set to resume today, Egyptian television station reported.
Truce talks between Israel and Hamas will resume on Sunday in Cairo, the latest attempt to bring about a pause after nearly six months of war in the Gaza Strip, Egypt's Al Qahera News TV reported on Saturday, citing a security source.
