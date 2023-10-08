Israel-Hamas war: Air India suspends flights to and from Tel Aviv till Oct 14

Air India will suspend the flights operating to and from Tel Aviv, the economic hub of Israel, till at least October 14 amidst the war that has erupted between the country and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The war was announced by Israel on October 7, hours after Hamas fighters raided settlements close to the Gaza Strip and fired thousands of rockets toward Israel.

"Our flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended till 14th October, 2023, for the safety of our passengers and crew," a spokesperson of Air India said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The airline would provide all possible support to passengers who have confirmed bookings for the flights that have now been cancelled, the statement added.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Air India, the erstwhile national carrier, operates five flights per week for Tel Aviv. This includes a to and fro flight each on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

The formal announcement of flight suspension till October 14 comes a day after the aviation company cancelled all its services for Tel Aviv on October 7.

Notably, the casualty count in the Israel-Hamas clashes has crossed 300. While around 100 Israelis have reportedly died, including soldiers and civilians, the Palestinian authorities have pegged the fatality toll at their end to over 200. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In response to the militant attack by Hamas – described as the deadliest in the past couple of decades – Israel launched bombings in the Gaza Strip region. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a strongly worded statement, told Gaza civilians “to leave" as his forces would be “wiping out all Hamas locations".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a statement posted on X, said India stood in solidarity with Israel. “Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour," he tweeted on October 7.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!