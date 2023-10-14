Israel-Hamas war: Air India suspends scheduled flights to Tel Aviv till October 18
The decision to extend the suspension of flight services comes amid the escalation of war between Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel, with the later launching a stringent campaign to “wipe off Hamas” in the besieged Gaza Strip.
Air India's suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv, the economic hub of Israel, will continue till at least October 18, the private Indian carrier said on October 14.
