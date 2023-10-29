Israel-Hamas war: Battered under Israeli airstrikes, thousands loot UN aid warehouses in Gaza
UNRWA said that Israel has allowed only a small trickle of aid to enter from Egypt, adding, that a few were stored in one of the warehouses that was broken into.
Amid Israel widening its ground offensive to take over Gaza's militant Hamas rulers, thousands of people broke into aid warehouses in Gaza to take flour and basic hygiene products, news agency AP quoted a UN agency as saying on Sunday.
