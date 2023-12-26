Israel-Hamas war that began following an attack on October 7 by Hamas militant group continues and it seems that it will not come to end soon as proclaimed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who has repeatedly defied international calls for a ceasefire. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are some top ten updates about the war that is a retaliation to cross-border rampage.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu visited Israeli troops in northern Gaza on Monday and said that he will continue the fight against Hamas militants and dismissed media speculation that his government cease the fight. Netanyahu said, "We are not stopping. The war will continue until the end, until we finish it, no less," reported Reuters.

Netanyahu asserted that Israel wanted to free its remaining hostages held by Hamas by applying military pressure.

The death toll has been rising while Israeli operations have intensified, killing more than 20,600 Palestinians and has displaced almost all of the territory including 2.3 million people. US has repeatedly pressured Israel to designate safe areas and minimise civilian harm.

A United Nations humanitarian team leader on Monday said that Palestinian civilians in Gaza who have been executing Israeli orders and evacuation the area are also unsafe.

Israel has however been under pressure from international agencies as well as its closest ally the United States in a call for ceasefire. Moreover, calls for a reduction in intensity of operations in Gaza have been in place considering massive civilian deaths that have taken place since the war began. US also called for clearing humanitarian routes for people to escape but the calls have been ineffective.

United Nations team leader stationed in Gaza, Gemma Connell described the situation as a "human chess board" in which thousands of people who displaced a number of times are already on the run with no guarantee for a safe future destination. Connell after visiting the Deir al-Balah place in central Gaza said, “There's so little space left here in Rafah that people just don't know where they will go and it really feels like people being moved around a human chessboard because there's an evacuation order somewhere." Connell added, "People flee that area into another area. But they're not safe there," she told Reuters .

As per AP report, a senior Egyptian official and a European diplomat familiar with the Egyptian proposal said that the plan calls for a release of hostages in a phased manner and recommends the formation of a Palestinian government of experts to administer the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank. Hamas did not react to the proposal but it is difficult to agree on such a proposal to relinquish power after controlling Gaza for the past 16 years while PM Netanyahu wishes to continue the war.

In Maghazi refugee camp on Monday, AP reported that the death toll mounted, adding 106 people following Al-Aqsa Hospital airstrike that made it one of the deadliest strikes of Israel's air campaign.

The United Nations' World Health Organization team member who visited the hospital on Monday, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a post on X said, “The hospital is taking in far more patients than its bed capacity and staff can handle. Many will not survive the wait."

Several airstrikes were reported near Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis on Tuesday which is the largest medical facility in the southern Gaza Strip. UN officials warned that a quarter of the displaced Palestinian population is starving under Israel's siege of the territory, which permits a handful of supplies.

(With agency inputs)

