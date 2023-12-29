comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Dec 28 2023 15:59:32
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.15 0.73%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 238.70 2.18%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 314.15 2.68%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 651.10 0.42%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,705.20 0.14%
Business News/ News / Israel-Hamas War Day 84: Hamas says, not interested in ‘temporary cessation of aggression’ | Top 10 updates
Back Back

Israel-Hamas War Day 84: Hamas says, not interested in ‘temporary cessation of aggression’ | Top 10 updates

 Written By Fareha Naaz

Top ten updates on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, a retaliatory response to cross-border rampage where Israeli Defense Minister wishes to dismantle Hamas and rip off its capabilities to threaten Israel's security.

In this screengrab, Members of The Palestine Red Crescent Society are seen evacuating casualties at the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip on December 28. (PALESTINERCS via REUTERS)Premium
In this screengrab, Members of The Palestine Red Crescent Society are seen evacuating casualties at the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip on December 28. (PALESTINERCS via REUTERS)

Israel-Hamas war that began following an attack on October 7 by Hamas militant group continues and it seems that it will not come to end soon as proclaimed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israeli Defense Minister wishes to dismantle Hamas and rip off its capabilities to threaten Israel's security.

Also read: Israel-Hamas War Day 83: WHO says people in Gaza in ‘grave peril’; Macron calls for ‘lasting ceasefire’. 10 points

Here are some top ten updates about the war that is a retaliation to cross-border rampage.

Also read: As Gaza war grinds on, tensions soar along Israel's volatile northern border with Lebanon

  1. In the part of Gaza, around 85% of it's population has been displaced that is 2.3 million people have moved out of their homes with fears about a similar fate in the southern region of the territory as Israel's air and ground offensive continues.
  2. A number of people were killed on Thursday during Israel's bombardment of cities, towns and refugee camps across Gaza. So far the death toll has mounted to over 20,000 Palestinians, most oh whom are women and children as per data released by Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza that did not differentiate between civilians and combatants deaths.
  3. Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, in a talk with US Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, on Thursday discussed steps ahead in the war.  Austin stressed on “the importance of protecting Gaza’s civilians and accelerating humanitarian assistance," reported AP.
  4. At a press briefing over operations in Khan Younis, Yoav Gallant said, “The task here is to dismantle Hamas - so that it no longer has military and governing capabilities,"  He added, "We will be required to show a lot of perseverance and determination," reported Reuters.
  5. In order to ensure Hamas can no longer threaten Israel’s security, Air Force Major General Pat Ryder Pentagon, press secretary said Austin reiterated US. resolve  and emphasised “the importance of protecting Gaza’s civilians and accelerating humanitarian assistance."
  6. A Hamas official, Osama Hamdan, emphasised that Hamas is not interested in a “partial or temporary cessation of aggression" and is “open to any ideas or proposals for a complete and final cessation of aggression against our people in the Gaza Strip." He further informed that remaining Israeli hostages held in Gaza would be released only after a permanent ceasefire is implemented while referring to Egypt's proposal.
  7. A high-ranking general was killed in a suspected Israeli airstrike in Syria on Thursday for which thousands of people attended a funeral in Iran's Tehran. Iran and Israel have been involved in an undercover battle war. Israel has been carrying out strikes on Iran-linked targets in Syria as it views Iran as its greatest threat that supports regional militant groups like Hamas, Lebanon’s Hezbollah and the Houthi rebels in Yemen.
  8. Around 1 in 4 Palestinians in Gaza is suffering from starvation as per UN official reports. While the US urged Israel to spare civilians and allow in more aid but has been providing support for the offensive. According to humanitarian workers the amount of food, fuel and medical supplies entering is much below the requirement. 
  9. Fleeing Palestinians have relocated into areas along the Egyptian border and the southern Mediterranean coastline. Shelters and tent camps have been overflowing in these areas while Israel continues to strike these areas as it claims they are militant targets.
  10. Hamas released a video that showed its fighters targeting Israeli tanks and soldiers east of Bureij. In a major town near the southern border with Egypt, Rafah around 20 Palestinians were killed and 55 wounded following one of Israel's latest airstrikes, according to Gaza health ministry spokesman, Ashraf Al-Qidra. According to local medics and residents the attacked building was housing displaced civilians.

 

Also read: Israel-Hamas war in 2024: Will US cut loose Israel or fiscal woes force Benjamin Netanyahu's hand?

(With agency inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 29 Dec 2023, 07:17 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App