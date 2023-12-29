Israel-Hamas war that began following an attack on October 7 by Hamas militant group continues and it seems that it will not come to end soon as proclaimed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israeli Defense Minister wishes to dismantle Hamas and rip off its capabilities to threaten Israel's security. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Israel-Hamas War Day 83: WHO says people in Gaza in ‘grave peril’; Macron calls for ‘lasting ceasefire’. 10 points Here are some top ten updates about the war that is a retaliation to cross-border rampage.

Also read: As Gaza war grinds on, tensions soar along Israel's volatile northern border with Lebanon In the part of Gaza, around 85% of it's population has been displaced that is 2.3 million people have moved out of their homes with fears about a similar fate in the southern region of the territory as Israel's air and ground offensive continues. A number of people were killed on Thursday during Israel's bombardment of cities, towns and refugee camps across Gaza. So far the death toll has mounted to over 20,000 Palestinians, most oh whom are women and children as per data released by Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza that did not differentiate between civilians and combatants deaths. Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, in a talk with US Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, on Thursday discussed steps ahead in the war. Austin stressed on “the importance of protecting Gaza’s civilians and accelerating humanitarian assistance," reported AP. At a press briefing over operations in Khan Younis, Yoav Gallant said, “The task here is to dismantle Hamas - so that it no longer has military and governing capabilities," He added, "We will be required to show a lot of perseverance and determination," reported Reuters. In order to ensure Hamas can no longer threaten Israel’s security, Air Force Major General Pat Ryder Pentagon, press secretary said Austin reiterated US. resolve and emphasised “the importance of protecting Gaza’s civilians and accelerating humanitarian assistance." A Hamas official, Osama Hamdan, emphasised that Hamas is not interested in a “partial or temporary cessation of aggression" and is “open to any ideas or proposals for a complete and final cessation of aggression against our people in the Gaza Strip." He further informed that remaining Israeli hostages held in Gaza would be released only after a permanent ceasefire is implemented while referring to Egypt's proposal. A high-ranking general was killed in a suspected Israeli airstrike in Syria on Thursday for which thousands of people attended a funeral in Iran's Tehran. Iran and Israel have been involved in an undercover battle war. Israel has been carrying out strikes on Iran-linked targets in Syria as it views Iran as its greatest threat that supports regional militant groups like Hamas, Lebanon’s Hezbollah and the Houthi rebels in Yemen. Around 1 in 4 Palestinians in Gaza is suffering from starvation as per UN official reports. While the US urged Israel to spare civilians and allow in more aid but has been providing support for the offensive. According to humanitarian workers the amount of food, fuel and medical supplies entering is much below the requirement. Fleeing Palestinians have relocated into areas along the Egyptian border and the southern Mediterranean coastline. Shelters and tent camps have been overflowing in these areas while Israel continues to strike these areas as it claims they are militant targets. Hamas released a video that showed its fighters targeting Israeli tanks and soldiers east of Bureij. In a major town near the southern border with Egypt, Rafah around 20 Palestinians were killed and 55 wounded following one of Israel's latest airstrikes, according to Gaza health ministry spokesman, Ashraf Al-Qidra. According to local medics and residents the attacked building was housing displaced civilians. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!