Israel-Hamas war: Evacuation deadline over, IDF awaiting ‘political nod’ for Gaza ground offensive; what we know so far
The ground invasion, which would reportedly involve 10,000 soldiers along with aerial and naval forces, will be set off following 'a political decision', military spokesmen Lieutenant Richard Hecht and Daniel Hagari said in a press briefing.
The three-hour deadline issued by the Israeli military to the residents of northern Gaza to evacuate the region has exhausted, which means that the troops could launch a ground offensive at any moment from now.
