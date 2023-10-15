The three-hour deadline issued by the Israeli military to the residents of northern Gaza to evacuate the region has exhausted, which means that the troops could launch a ground offensive at any moment from now. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Officials of the Israeli Democratic Forces (IDF) said that they were awaiting the signal to be issued by the political leadership to enter the northern portion of the besieged Gaza Strip, as they prepare to “annihilate" the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Here's what we know so far: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- An estimated 1.1 million residents of northern Gaza – amounting to almost half of Gaza's 2.3 million-population – were told by the IDF to head towards the southern part of the region, between 10 am and 1 pm local time. Once the deadline exhausted, the IDF warned that it would “implement a wide range of offensive operative plans" in the region to target the Hamas militants.

- The ground invasion, which would reportedly involve 10,000 soldiers along with aerial and naval forces, will be set off following “a political decision", military spokesmen Lieutenant Richard Hecht and Daniel Hagari said in a press briefing.

- A possibility of multi-front war has also emerged, as rockets continued to be fired upon the Israeli side from Lebanon. The offensive is believed to be carried out by the Iran-backed Hezbollah. "Following reports regarding sirens sounded in northern Israel, nine rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory," the IDF said in a statement, adding that it was “striking back" at the location from where the rockets were launched.

- US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that water supply to Gaza, snapped since October 8, has been restored in the country's southern region. The Palestinian authorities, however, could not confirm the claim.

- There is still a lack of clarity whether Israel would launch the operation, as the offensive – which is expected to further expand Israel's territorial map – could evoke a sharp reaction from Iran, its Axis of Resistance – Syria, Lebanon and Yemen – and Arab countries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

– Israel is also under pressure from the United Nations, which has warned that the evacuation of Gaza residents is nearly impossible due to the high population density of the region. With a significantly high number of people admitted in hospitals with life-threatening injuries, there evacuation amidst the current circumstances may result in death, the agency added.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

- Concerns have also been raised that a ground invasion may pose a threat to the lives of about 150 hostages taken by Hamas, which includes Israeli soldiers, civilians and foreigners. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- The response of Iran, which warned Israel of “an earthquake" if it continues with the Gaza offensive, also remains to be keenly watched. The country's foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, met Hamas' political bureau chief Ismael Haniyeh in Doha earlier today. “If the Israeli regime’s crimes in Gaza continue, any possibility in the region is likely, and the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue its attempts to halt Israeli war crimes," the minister was quoted as saying in a statement issued by Tehran.

- Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia – considered as the de-facto leader of the Islamic world – has called an “extraordinary urgent meeting" of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries to discuss the "military escalation" and "threat to defenceless civilians in Gaza". The meeting will be held on October 18 in Jeddah.

- Israel and its allies also have their eyes set on the emerging unity between Riyadh and Tehran – who broadly represent the Shia and Sunni factions of Islam and have rough ties over the past several years. For the first time in a decade, the President of Iran and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia held a telephonic conversation earlier this week to discuss the issue. President Ebrahim Raisi and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stressed on the “need to end war crimes against Palestine", Iranian state media reported on October 11. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!