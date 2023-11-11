French President Emmanuel Macron urges Israel to stop 'bombing', 'killing' babies and women in Gaza
French President Emmanuel Macron condemns the actions of Hamas as terrorist and calls for other leaders to join his calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.
As war rages in Gaza, French President Emmanuel Macron has urged Israel to stop the bombing and killing the innocent children and women in the region. Macron also appealed for a ceasefire and told Israel that the decision to halt the war would benefit them.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message