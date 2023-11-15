Israeli forces said on Wednesday they have entered Gaza's largest hospital Al-Shifa and carrying out a targeted attack on the Hamas command centre which it believes is located below thousands of ailing and sheltering civilians, raising concerns about the safety of the civilian population.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it was carrying out an operation based on intel information. “Based on intelligence information and an operational necessity, IDF forces are carrying out a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area in the Shifa Hospital."

Meanwhile, the United States has also backed the key Israeli justification for military moves on the Gaza hospital, saying the Palestinian militants have a command centre at the Al-Shifa hospital. Al-Shifa hospital houses thousands of ailing kids and sheltering civilians in the wake of the war between Hamas militants and the Israeli forces.

TOP UPDATES

Hamas quickly slammed the comments, saying that Washington's statement was enabling Israel "to commit further brutal massacres targeting hospitals" in Gaza.

"These statements give a green light to the Israeli occupation to commit further brutal massacres targeting hospitals, with the goal of destroying Gaza's healthcare system and displacing Palestinians," the militant group said in a statement issued in English.

The United Nations estimates at least 2,300 people -- patients, staff and displaced civilians -- are inside and may be unable to escape because of fierce fighting near the facility.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.