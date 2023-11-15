Israel-Hamas war Day 41: Israel raids ‘nearly cemetery’ Gaza hospital; US intel confirms Hamas presence | Top updates
Meanwhile, the United States has also backed the key Israeli justification for military moves on the Gaza hospital, saying the Palestinian militants have a command centre at the Al-Shifa hospital
Israeli forces said on Wednesday they have entered Gaza's largest hospital Al-Shifa and carrying out a targeted attack on the Hamas command centre which it believes is located below thousands of ailing and sheltering civilians, raising concerns about the safety of the civilian population.