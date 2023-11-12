Israel-Hamas war news: 3 babies die as Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza goes 'out of service' under intense Israeli strikes
Israel-Hamas war news: The fighting in Gaza has intensified, leaving thousands of displaced Palestinians with nowhere to escape. The Israeli military has denied shooting at Al-Shifa Hospital but acknowledged clashes with Hamas militants in the area.
Thousands of displaced Palestinians looked to Gaza's largest hospital, Al-Shifa, as a safe haven, but with Israeli strikes intensifying and the fighting reaching the gates of the compound, there seems nowhere for them to escape.
"The staff of the hospital has requested that tomorrow (Sunday) they help the babies get to a safer hospital. We will provide the assistance needed, and there is something that the world must not forget, and we will not let the world forget," he added.
(With inputs from AFP, Reuters)
