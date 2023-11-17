Israel-Hamas war: PM Modi condemns civilian deaths, advocates ‘dialogue and restraint’ at Global South Summit
At the virtual summit, PM Modi emphasised “dialogue, diplomacy and restraint” as Israel continues to batter Gaza to root out the Hamas militants in response to the attack on its territory
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually addressed the Voice of Global South Summit and reiterated India's stand against the October 7 terror attack on Israel when hundreds of Hamas terrorists stormed into the country, killed hundreds, and kidnapped over nearly 250 Israelis. At the virtual summit, PM Modi emphasised “dialogue, diplomacy and restraint" as Israel continues to batter Gaza to root out the Hamas militants in response to the attack on its territory.