In international waters of southern Red Sea, three commercial vessels were attacked on December 3 informed US military, reported Reuters . Two Israeli vessels in the area were attacked by drone and missile as claimed by Yemen's Houthi group. Houthis control most of Yemen's Red Sea coast. They have in the past attacked with ballistic missiles and armed drones at Israel and vowed to target more Israeli vessels.

As per US Central Command report an American destroyer named Carney responded to distress calls and provided assistance following missile and drone launches from Houthi-controlled territory. The Carney shot down three drones as they were suspected to be helping commercial vessels informed US military. However, it was not clear if the warship was a target as attacks were a threat to international commerce said US military.

Two Israeli ships namely Unity Explorer and Number 9, were attacked by the navy as claimed by Yemen's Houthi movement. The navy attacked with armed drone and a naval missile.

Israeli military spokesperson named Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari informed reporters in Tel Aviv, “One ship was significantly damaged and it is in distress and apparently is in danger of sinking and another ship was lightly damaged," reported Reuters. He also claimed that the two ships had no connection to Israel.

The two ships were targeted after they rejected warnings, without elaborating as informed by spokesperson for the group's military. The spokesperson further stated the attacks were in response to calls from Islamic nations to stand with the Palestinian people and the demands of the Yemeni people and in a broadcast statement

The statement read, "We also have every reason to believe that these attacks, while launched by the Houthis in Yemen, are fully enabled by Iran." It further added, "The United States will consider all appropriate responses in full coordination with its international allies and partners."

A series of attacks in Middle Eastern waters have surfaced since war broke out between Israel and Hamas on October 7. In November, an Israeli-linked cargo ship was seized by the Houthis that are an allies of Iran.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.