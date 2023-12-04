comScore
Israel-Hamas war: Three commercial vessels attacked in Red Sea, 'ships had no connection to Israel,' claims official


Israel-Hamas war: Three commercial vessels attacked in Red Sea, 'ships had no connection to Israel,' claims official

 Livemint

Three commercial vessels were attacked in the southern Red Sea, with two Israeli ships targeted by drones and missiles from Yemen's Houthi group.

American destroyer named Carney in Souda Bay, Greece. The American warship and multiple commercial ships came under attack on December 3 in the Red Sea potentially linked to the Israel-Hamas war. (AP)Premium
American destroyer named Carney in Souda Bay, Greece. The American warship and multiple commercial ships came under attack on December 3 in the Red Sea potentially linked to the Israel-Hamas war. (AP)

In international waters of southern Red Sea, three commercial vessels were attacked on December 3 informed US military, reported Reuters. Two Israeli vessels in the area were attacked by drone and missile as claimed by Yemen's Houthi group. Houthis control most of Yemen's Red Sea coast. They have in the past attacked with ballistic missiles and armed drones at Israel and vowed to target more Israeli vessels.

As per US Central Command report an American destroyer named Carney responded to distress calls and provided assistance following missile and drone launches from Houthi-controlled territory. The Carney shot down three drones as they were suspected to be helping commercial vessels informed US military.  However, it was not clear if the warship was a target as attacks were a threat to international commerce said US military.

Also read: Israel-Hamas war: How AI helps Israel army select bombing targets in Gaza

Two Israeli ships namely Unity Explorer and Number 9, were attacked by the navy as claimed by Yemen's Houthi movement. The navy attacked with armed drone and a naval missile.  

Israeli military spokesperson named Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari informed reporters in Tel Aviv, “One ship was significantly damaged and it is in distress and apparently is in danger of sinking and another ship was lightly damaged," reported Reuters. He also claimed that the two ships had no connection to Israel.

Also read: Israel-Hamas War Day 58: World leaders call for fresh truce deal as death toll crosses 15,000 in Gaza | Top 10 updates

The two ships were targeted after they rejected warnings, without elaborating as informed by spokesperson for the group's military. The spokesperson further stated the attacks were in response to calls from Islamic nations to stand with the Palestinian people and the demands of the Yemeni people and in a broadcast statement

The statement read, "We also have every reason to believe that these attacks, while launched by the Houthis in Yemen, are fully enabled by Iran."  It further added, "The United States will consider all appropriate responses in full coordination with its international allies and partners." 

Also read: Israel-Hamas war Day 57: Israeli strikes kill over 175 people in Gaza after ceasefire ends | Top 10 updates

A series of attacks in Middle Eastern waters have surfaced since war broke out between Israel and Hamas on October 7. In November, an Israeli-linked cargo ship was seized by the Houthis that are an allies of Iran. 

Updated: 04 Dec 2023, 07:09 AM IST
