Israel-Hamas war: Three commercial vessels attacked in Red Sea, ‘ships had no connection to Israel,’ claims official
Three commercial vessels were attacked in the southern Red Sea, with two Israeli ships targeted by drones and missiles from Yemen's Houthi group.
In international waters of southern Red Sea, three commercial vessels were attacked on December 3 informed US military, reported Reuters. Two Israeli vessels in the area were attacked by drone and missile as claimed by Yemen's Houthi group. Houthis control most of Yemen's Red Sea coast. They have in the past attacked with ballistic missiles and armed drones at Israel and vowed to target more Israeli vessels.