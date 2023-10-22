US President Joe Biden urged for peace amid Israel-Hamas War. He suggested that all Israelis and Palestinians deserve safety, dignity and peace; and two-state solution is the solution to the conflict. In a post on social media platform X, he tweeted, “As hard as it is, we cannot give up on peace. We cannot give up on a two-state solution." Also read: Pope Francis appeals for ‘peace’ amid Israel-Hamas War; Calls for an end to ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ In another tweet he stated, “Israel and Ukraine’s success is vital to our national security. History has taught us that when terrorists and dictators don’t pay a price, they cause more death and destruction." Also read: Israel-Hamas War Updates: Aid trucks to Gaza didn't have enough supply for even 1 school, says Palestinian spox

He suggested on October 20 that Hamas may have been motivated to attack Israel due to their concerns about Israel's normalisation of relations with Saudi Arabia. He made this statement during a campaign fundraiser where he said that his planned meeting with the Saudis may have been a trigger for the Hamas assault on Israel, which occurred on October 7.

Biden said that the Saudi government was moving toward recognising Israel which might have incited Hamas to act. In September, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a meeting with Biden on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly and said, “I think that under your leadership, Mr. President, we can forge a historic peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia," reported AP.

This effort to normalisation was announced in September at the Group of 20 summit in India, with plans to collaborate on a shipping corridor.

Saudi Arabia had been advocating for the protection of Palestinian rights as part of comprehensive agreement with Israel. The success of such an agreement could paved the way for broader recognition of Israel by other Arab and Muslim-majority countries. Muslim-majority nations opposed Israel since its creation 75 years ago in a territory where Palestinians resided lang before.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also suggested that Hamas's leadership was motivated by a desire to obstruct the diplomatic relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Pope Francis also appealed for peace and expressed his concerns about the dire situation in Gaza and appealed to prevent a ‘humanitarian catastrophe.’

Biden gave steadfast US support to Israel following Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7. Israeli bombardment of Gaza magnified a humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave which is a threat to spread of the conflict. Over 1,400 Israelis and 4,137 Palestinians have been killed. Hamas took more than 200 individuals as hostages following the initial attack.

(With inputs from AP)

