Israeli airstrike at mosque and school in North Gaza kills 24

  • At least 24 people were killed and 93 injured in Israeli airstrikes on a mosque and school in Gaza.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published6 Oct 2024, 02:51 PM IST
Israel attacks a Mosque and a school in Gaza.
Israel attacks a Mosque and a school in Gaza.(Bloomberg)

 

Israeli airstrikes that hit a mosque and a school have killed at least 24 people and injured 93 on Sunday. The targeted mosque and school were a shelter for displaced people in the Gaza Strip, reported Reuters.

On Saturday night, the army had sent tanks in northern Gaza, killing 20 people. They had asked residents to move to safe zones in the south, the report said, citing Palestinian health officials.

Israel's military had stated that they have directed "precise strikes on Hamas terrorists" in Ibn Rushd School and the Shuhada al-Aqsa Mosque in Deir al-Balah area in central Gaza, it added. Meanwhile, Hamas has denied Israel's claims of it using civilian institutions such as mosques, schools and hospitals for military use.

 

Also Read | Health workers in Lebanon describe deadly Israeli attacks on colleagues and fear more

This airstrike comes at a time when the Hamas attack on the Gaza Strip and the escalation of tensions between Israel and Palestine completes one year. 

On October 7, Hamas attacked southern Israel, which had killed nearly 1,200 people, according to the report. Following this, Israel's attack on Gaza killed 42,000 people and displaced 2.3 million people, the report said, citing Gaza health ministry data.

In the last 48 hours, Israel has attacked 27 houses, schools and displacement shelters in Gaza, the report said citing the Hamas-run Gaza government media office.

 

Also Read | Anniversary of Gaza war draws thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters around the world

"These crimes take place amid difficult health conditions in Gaza Strip, and where the remaining hospitals are unable to provide good medical and health care as the number of injured and patients increase everyday," it added.

On Saturday, the army issued evacuation orders in some segments of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Israeli tanks in Northern Gaza

The Israeli tanks went into the northern Gaza areas of Beit Lahiya and Jabalia killing almost 20 people, the report stated. On such airstrike killed 10 people in a house, five in another strike.

The Israeli military claimed that the operation in Jabalai was aimed to fight Hamas militants.

"Before the start of the operation, the Air Force attacked dozens of military targets to support the manoeuvring forces, including weapons depots, underground structures, terrorist cells, and additional military structures," the report said quoting Israeli military statement.

Also Read | SPECIAL REPORT-Emails show early U.S. concerns over Gaza offensive, risk of Israeli war crimes

"The operation will continue as necessary, with systematic strikes and the radical destruction of terrorist structures in the region," it added. The army has further asked residents of the area to move towards the humanitarian zones in Al-Mawasi in the southern Gaza Strip. However, officials of Palestine and UN stated that there no safe place in the region, including humanitarian zones.

Palestinian and U.N. officials say no place in the enclave is safe, including the humanitarian zones where Israeli missiles have hit.

 

First Published:6 Oct 2024, 02:51 PM IST
Israeli airstrike at mosque and school in North Gaza kills 24

