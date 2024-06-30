Israeli car enters West Bank village by mistake, Palestinian mob burns it: Report

An Israeli driver’s car was set ablaze after he mistakenly entered Palestinian town of Qalandiya, that lies between Jerusalem and Ramallah, in the West Bank, on Sunday. Local residents turned to aggression, resulting in a violent confrontation.

A mob of Palestinians were seen chasing the Israeli car, and hurling stones at it. The Israeli arrived at the Qalandiya checkpoint, and collided with the concrete blocks on the crossing.

In an attempt to flee, the driver lost control, and suffered minor injuries. He was rescued, and admitted to Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek hospital, mentioned a report by the Times of Israel.

The car was later burnt by the Palestinian attackers, a video revealed on X.

The incident comes amidst increasing violence in the West Bank, which has been under Israeli occupation since 1967. Last week in Jenin, the Israeli military reported the death of a soldier, and serious injury to another during an operation. Jenin is known for its strong military presence, where the Israeli army frequently conducts raids, and in the camps adjacent to it, as part of security operations.

Several mob killings continue to be reported from the West Bank, since the inception of the Israel-Plaestine conflict. On June 22, an Israeli citizen in his 60s, who had entered Kalkilya with his car, was immediately shot dead by local residents, reported The Jersualem Post. The Israeli Defence Forces(IDF), shut Kalkilya entrances and immediately began vehicle checks and arrests.

The murderer was identified as Amnon Mokhtar from Central Isarel’s Petach Tikva, later reported the Israeli media. A series of other incidents have been reported in Kalkilya till date.