Israeli car enters West Bank village by mistake, Palestinian mob burns it: Report

  • The Israeli man arrived at the Qalandiya checkpoint, and collided with the concrete blocks on the crossing.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
First Published01:16 PM IST
The incident comes amidst increasing violence in the West Bank, which has been under Israeli occupation since 1967
The incident comes amidst increasing violence in the West Bank, which has been under Israeli occupation since 1967(AFP)

An Israeli driver’s car was set ablaze after he mistakenly entered Palestinian town of Qalandiya, that lies between Jerusalem and Ramallah, in the West Bank, on Sunday. Local residents turned to aggression, resulting in a violent confrontation.

A mob of Palestinians were seen chasing the Israeli car, and hurling stones at it. The Israeli arrived at the Qalandiya checkpoint, and collided with the concrete blocks on the crossing.

In an attempt to flee, the driver lost control, and suffered minor injuries. He was rescued, and admitted to Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek hospital, mentioned a report by the Times of Israel.

Also Read | No progress in Gaza ceasefire talks with Israel, says Hamas official

The car was later burnt by the Palestinian attackers, a video revealed on X.

The incident comes amidst increasing violence in the West Bank, which has been under Israeli occupation since 1967. Last week in Jenin, the Israeli military reported the death of a soldier, and serious injury to another during an operation. Jenin is known for its strong military presence, where the Israeli army frequently conducts raids, and in the camps adjacent to it, as part of security operations.

Also Read | ‘Empty threats will not work on me,’ says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Several mob killings continue to be reported from the West Bank, since the inception of the Israel-Plaestine conflict. On June 22, an Israeli citizen in his 60s, who had entered Kalkilya with his car, was immediately shot dead by local residents, reported The Jersualem Post. The Israeli Defence Forces(IDF), shut Kalkilya entrances and immediately began vehicle checks and arrests.

The murderer was identified as Amnon Mokhtar from Central Isarel’s Petach Tikva, later reported the Israeli media. A series of other incidents have been reported in Kalkilya till date.

Also Read | The Latest | Iran-allied militants claim an attack targeting the Israeli port city of Eilat

Violent clashes in the West Bank have surged significantly, especially after the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza on October 7, 2023. A total of 553 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers in the West Bank since the beginning of the conflict, said Palestinian officials. On the other hand, Palestinian attacks have killed 15 Israelis so far, including soldiers, in the same period, reported AFP news agency.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIsraeli car enters West Bank village by mistake, Palestinian mob burns it: Report

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,033.10
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
146.7 (7.78%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:27 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:24 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,134.00288.00
    Chennai
    73,703.00359.00
    Delhi
    73,990.00934.00
    Kolkata
    73,487.00-72.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue