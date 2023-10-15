Israeli military forensic teams examined the bodies of victims from previous week's Hamas attack on communities around the Gaza Strip and reported multiple signs of torture, rape and other atrocities, reported Reuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Another Hamas commander killed today, Israeli army claims | Watch Former army chief rabbi Rabbi Israel Weiss said around 90% of the military fatalities have been identified, while special forensic teams teams are halfway through the identification process for civilians. Rabbi who is one of the officials overseeing the identification of the dead further said many of the bodies show signs of torture including rape.

Around 1,300 bodies were transported to an army base in central Israel for forensic examination to establish the identities of the deceased and the circumstances of their deaths.

"We do the identification with all the means that we have," said a military dentist named Captain Maayan. He added, "We see them in severe stages of abuse. We see gunshots and we see signs that are purely torture."

A reserve warrant officer named Avigayil in a talk with Reuters' reporters said, "We've seen dismembered bodies with their arms and feet chopped off, people that were beheaded, a child that was beheaded."

She further described cases of beheadings and multiple instances of rape discovered through forensic examinations of the bodies that have been stored in refrigerated containers.

However, the military personnel conducting the identification process did not present any forensic evidence in the form of pictures or medical records to Reuters. Meanwhile the Islamist movement Hamas controlling the Gaza Strip denied the accusations of abuse.

The attack occurred when hundreds of Hamas gunmen with some on motorcycles breached barriers around Gaza in the early hours of October 7. They launched assaults on nearby communities, targeting a large outdoor dance party as well as homes and military bases. Over 120 Israelis and foreigners were abducted during the attack.

Also read: Israel-Hamas War Latest: Death toll rises to 3,200; Million Palestinians to be evacuated from Gaza strip. 10 updates This attack came as a profound shock to Israel due to both the unprecedented number of casualties in a single day and the footage that emerged from the towns and kibbutzes that were overrun.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu likened Hamas to the Islamic State which is infamous worldwide for its campaign of public beheadings in countries like Syria and Iraq. Israeli jets and artillery in response bombarded the Gaza Strip for days, resulting in over 2,200 Palestinian fatalities and the destruction of thousands of buildings in anticipation of an impending ground invasion.

(With inputs from Reuters)

