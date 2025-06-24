Israeli lawmakers react to ceasefire with Iran: ‘Leaving a wounded lion behind’

Israeli lawmakers reacted to the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, which went into effect on Tuesday, potentially concluding a 12-day war. Some Israeli lawmakers praised Israel’s military and intelligence achievements in Iran, and others noted that now was the time to end Israel’s war in Gaza.

What Some Israeli Lawmakers Said: Avigdor Lieberman Avigdor Lieberman, former Defence Minister and chairman of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, warned that “there is nothing more dangerous than leaving a wounded lion behind.”

While praising Israel’s “stunning military achievements,” he cautioned that “instead of an unconditional surrender, the world is entering a difficult and exhausting negotiation process.”

Lieberman expressed concern that the ceasefire could lead to a renewed conflict, as the Iranian regime shows no intention of halting Iran's nuclear ambitions, ballistic missile development, or support for terrorism.

He stressed that without a clear and decisive agreement, “a ceasefire without a clear and unambiguous agreement will lead us to a new war… in two or three years, but in much worse conditions for Israel”.

Yair Lapid Yair Lapid, the opposition leader, emphasised that “this was now the moment to close that front” in Gaza. He added, “To bring the hostages home, to end the war. Israel needs to start rebuilding.” Lapid called for an urgent focus on resolving the conflict and beginning the process of recovery.

Yair Golan Yair Golan, chairman of the Democrats party, stated that Israel’s campaign against Iran “ended with a clear security achievement.” In a post on X, he urged that the ceasefire agreement be “closely examined,” questioning, “does it prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, and what sanctions, including the resumption of fighting, will be imposed if it is violated.”

Golan also called for an end to Israel’s war in Gaza, stressing the need to “return all the hostages, end the war in Gaza, and stop once and for all the coup that threatens to make Israel weak, divided, and vulnerable.”

Bezalel Smotrich Bezalel Smotrich, the far-right finance minister, said Israel has achieved “a crushing victory in the campaign against Iran that will be recorded gloriously in the pages of the history of the State of Israel.” Smotrich said an “immediate existential threat” has been removed. “Now with all our strength to Gaza,” he said, “to destroy Hamas and return our hostages.”

What now for Gaza? The Middle East has been a tinderbox since October 2023, when Hamas fighters from Gaza entered Israel, killed hundreds and took dozens more hostage.

Israel responded with an invasion of the Palestinian enclave to root out Hamas from tunnels and other fortifications that have left over 55,000 people dead, much of Gaza in ruins and its population of 2.1 million at risk of famine, according to the World Health Organisation.

While the world’s attention has been on Israel’s fighting with Iran, dozens of people have been killed by Israeli forces in Gaza as they scramble to get the limited food aid allowed into the territory, including 21 in the past day, Palestinians say.

A group advocating for the return of Israeli hostages held in Gaza has called for the ceasefire between Israel and Iran to be expanded to include the war-torn enclave.

“Those who can achieve a ceasefire with Iran can also end the war in Gaza,” the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement Tuesday.

The forum said the ceasefire “must expand to include Gaza” and called on the government “to engage in urgent negotiations that will bring home all the hostages and end the war.”

“After 12 days and nights during which the people of Israel could not sleep because of Iran, we can finally go back to not sleeping because of the hostages,” the forum said.