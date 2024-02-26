Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu adamant to claim victory: ‘Ceasefire deal would only delay military offensive in Rafah’
Israeli PM Netanyahu considers delaying offensive in Gaza's Rafah if ceasefire deal is reached with Hamas as he plans to target Hamas battalions concentrated in Rafah.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, February 25, said that An Israeli military offensive in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah could be “delayed somewhat" if a deal is reached for a weekslong cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.
