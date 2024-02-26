Israeli PM Netanyahu considers delaying offensive in Gaza's Rafah if ceasefire deal is reached with Hamas as he plans to target Hamas battalions concentrated in Rafah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, February 25, said that An Israeli military offensive in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah could be “delayed somewhat" if a deal is reached for a weekslong cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He further claimed that total victory in the territory would come within weeks once the offensive begins in Rafah as four of the six remaining Hamas battalions are concentrated there. Thus, Israel is set to undertake plans to expand its offensive against the Hamas militant group to Rafah on the Gaza-Egypt border even as humanitarian groups have warned of a catastrophe. In Rafah, more than half the besieged Palestinian population of 2.3 million have sought refuge and is Gaza's main entry point for aid.

Israel confirmed the news about a deal in progress, reported CBS. An Egyptian official informed Egypt’s state-run Al Qahera TV that talks over ceasefire resumed on Sunday in Qatar and discussions would follow in Cairo to release hostages held in Gaza and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israeli PM is set to head a meeting of the Cabinet this week to approve operational plans including the evacuation of civilians in Rafah to elsewhere in Gaza. Netanyahu said, “Once we begin the Rafah operation, the intense phase of the fighting is weeks away from completion. Not months," reported CBS. “If we don’t have a deal, we’ll do it anyway." He said four of the six remaining Hamas battalions are concentrated in Rafah.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan claimed that President Joe Biden hadn't been briefed on the Rafah plan and said “We believe that this operation should not go forward until or unless we see (a plan to protect civilians)," reported NBC.

