Israeli PM Netanyahu’s residence targeted by drone attack after Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s killing

  • Israeli PM Netanyahu's residence attacked by drone from Lebanon

Updated19 Oct 2024, 01:58 PM IST
A drone attack from Lebanon targeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private residence in Caesarea earlier this morning, according to a report by The Times of Israel, citing the Prime Minister's Office.

It said PM Netanyahu and his wife Sara were not at home at the time of the attack. No injuries have been reported in the incident. The drones, that reportedly flew in from Lebanon, was downed by the Israeli military services, triggering sirens in Tel Aviv.

The reported attack on Benjamin Netanyahu's residence came two days after Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar was killed in an Israeli strike in Rafah in Gaza.

Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday, October 18, addressed the people of Gaza, saying the war will end as soon as Hamas agrees to lay down its arms and return the hostages.

Sharing a video on X, Netanyahu said, “Yahya Sinwar is dead. He was killed in Rafah by the brave soldiers of the Israeli defence forces. While this is not the end of the war in Gaza, it's the beginning of the end. To the people of Gaza, I have a simple message - this war can end tomorrow. It can end if Hamas lays down its arms and returns our hostages.”

This is a breaking news report, more details are being updated

First Published:19 Oct 2024, 01:58 PM IST
