Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Sunday that Israel would "finish the job" against Iran with the backing of the United States. Speaking at a news conference in Jerusalem alongside visiting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Netanyahu highlighted Israel's recent military actions against Iran and its allies.

"Over the last 16 months, Israel has dealt a mighty blow to Iran's terror axis. Under the strong leadership of President (Donald) Trump and with your unflinching support, I have no doubt that we can and will finish the job," Netanyahu declared.

Ongoing conflicts and regional tensions Following Hamas's attack on October 7, 2023, Israel has been engaged in conflicts against the Iran-backed Palestinian militant group in Gaza and Tehran-aligned Hezbollah in Lebanon. Also, Israel has been targeted by Iran-backed armed groups in Yemen and Iraq that have expressed solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

"Israel and America stand shoulder to shoulder in countering the threat of Iran," Netanyahu added, emphasizing the close alliance between the two nations.

US reaffirms commitment to countering Iran US Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed Netanyahu’s concerns and reaffirmed Washington's commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

"There can never be a nuclear Iran, a nuclear Iran that could then hold itself immune from pressure and from action. That can never happen," Rubio stated.

Rubio further described Iran as "the single greatest source of instability in the region," citing Tehran’s support for groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and militias operating in Iraq and Syria.

Escalating military confrontations Iran and Israel engaged in direct military confrontations last year for the first time amid the broader regional conflict ignited by the Gaza war. On October 26, Israel launched airstrikes on military sites in Iran, killing four servicemen, in response to a missile barrage from Iran on October 1.

More recently, on April 13, Iran retaliated against Israel with drones and missiles following an April 1 attack on its Damascus consulate, which Iran attributed to Israeli forces.

US shifts back to 'maximum pressure' on Iran Netanyahu welcomed the election of US President Donald Trump, who has reinstated the "maximum pressure" policy on Iran. The policy, which was previously implemented during Trump’s first term, aims to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions and its influence in the region through heavy economic sanctions and diplomatic isolation.