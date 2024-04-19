Israeli retaliatory strikes hit Iran; explosions near airport, flights diverted, says report
Israeli missiles struck a site in Iran, causing explosions in Isfahan. Flights were redirected in Iranian airspace.
Israeli missiles hit a site in Iran, ABC News said citing a US official as reported by Reuters. As per Iran's Fars news agency, explosions were heard at an airport in the Iranian city of Isafahan but the cause was not immediately known. CNN reported that multiple flights were redirected due to the situation in Iranian airspace. Isfahan is home to the Iranian military's main airbase and locations related to its nuclear programme.