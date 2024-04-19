Israeli missiles hit a site in Iran, ABC News said citing a US official as reported by Reuters . As per Iran's Fars news agency , explosions were heard at an airport in the Iranian city of Isafahan but the cause was not immediately known. CNN reported that multiple flights were redirected due to the situation in Iranian airspace. Isfahan is home to the Iranian military's main airbase and locations related to its nuclear programme.

As per Associated Press report, Dubai-based carriers Emirates and FlyDubai began diverting around western Iran about 4:30 am. local time. They offered no explanation, though local warnings to aviators suggested the airspace may have been closed.

This incident comes as tensions remain high in the wider Middle East after Iran's unprecedented missile-and-drone attack on Israel. Over the weekend, Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles in a retaliatory strike after a suspected Israeli strike on its embassy compound in Syria.

Israel then vowed to respond to Iran’s unprecedented weekend attack, leaving the region bracing for further escalation after months of fighting in Gaza.

Regional tensions increased after Israel-Hamas war when Hamas carried out a cross-border attack that killed 1,200 people in Israel and kidnapped 250 others. Israel responded with an offensive in Gaza that has caused widespread devastation and killed more than 33,900 people, according to local health officials.

The Iranian attack on Saturday marked the first time that Tehran launched a direct military assault on Israel. Israeli authorities said Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles, 99 percent of which were intercepted by air defenses in tandem with the US, Britain, France and Jordan. The attack took place less than two weeks after a suspected Israeli strike in Syria killed two Iranian generals in an Iranian consulate building in Damascus.

Meanwhile on Thursday, the US vetoed a widely backed UN resolution that would have paved the way for full United Nations membership for a state of Palestine. The vote in the 15-member Security Council was 12 in favor, the United States opposed and two abstentions.

(With inputs from Reuters, Associated Press)

