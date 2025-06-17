Israeli tank fires on Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza; 45 killed, says health ministry

Israeli tank shellfire killed at least 45 Palestinians and wounded dozens of others as they were waiting for aid trucks in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, the territory's health ministry said.

Fatalities might rise According to medics, the residents said that the Israeli tanks fired shells against crowds of desperate Palestinians awaiting aid trucks along the main eastern road in Khan Younis.

The medics are also expecting the number of fatalities to rise as many of the wounded were in critical condition, reported Reuters.

A ministry statement added that the Nasser Hospital, where the casualties were rushed to, had been overwhelmed by the number of deaths and injuries.

‘Unclear’ circumstances AP reported that the circumstances of the killings were not clear. It did not seem to be related to a new Israeli- and US-supported aid delivery network that rolled out last month and has been disrupted by controversy and violence.

Palestinians claim that Israeli forces have opened fire on crowds on multiple occasions. Especially, when these people are trying to reach food distribution points run by a separate US and Israeli-backed aid group since the centres opened last month. Local health officials say scores have been killed and hundreds wounded, AP reported.

Israel defends attacks on civilians The Israeli military has acknowledged firing warning shots at people, claiming that some people had approached its forces in a suspicious manner. Israel defends its new system, saying it is designed to prevent Hamas from siphoning off aid to fund its militant activities.

UN agencies and major aid groups deny the possibility of any major diversion of aid and have outrightly rejected the new system, saying it can't meet the increasing needs in Gaza. They also said that it violates humanitarian principles by giving the entire power to Israel to determine who has access to aid. Experts have warned of widespread famine in Gaza, reported AP.

Israel disrupts UN aid delivery The UN-run network has delivered aid across Gaza throughout the 20-month Israel-Hamas war, but has faced major barriers since Israel loosened a total blockade it had imposed from early March until mid-May. UN officials say Israeli military restrictions, a breakdown of law and order, and widespread looting are making it difficult to deliver the aid that Israel has allowed in, said AP.