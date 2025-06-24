Israel-Iran ceasefire: 8 key points on Market losses, Donald Trump’s rebuke to Tel Aviv, & nuclear tensions

Israel and Iran experienced a day of ceasefire violations as the fragile truce, reportedly brokered by US President Donald Trump and Qatar, came into effect on Tuesday, 24 June. The ceasefire potentially brought an end to a 12-day war in the Middle East, leading to a decrease in oil prices as the threat to the Strait of Hormuz eased.

Israel-Iran War: Quick Look Post Ceasefire US President Donald Trump said Israel and Iran have both violated the ceasefire, but that he was “really unhappy” with Israel. He called on Israel to stop dropping bombs and to “bring your pilots home, now!”

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz says he has ordered “intense strikes” on Tehran, accusing Iran of violating the truce brokered by the US and Qatar.

Iran denies the claim, and its top security body warns its forces stand ready to respond decisively to any Israeli violations.

Iran fired a salvo of missiles at a US military base in Qatar on Monday, in retaliation for the attacks on its nuclear sites a day earlier.

Iran says more than 400 people, including 13 children, have been killed and at least 3,056 others wounded since Israel launched its attack on June 13. In Israel, at least 28 people have been killed in Iranian strikes. Israel-Iran Ceasefire – 8 Takeaways Israel Strikes Near Tehran Despite Ceasefire Israel bombed a radar site near Tehran on Tuesday, just hours after agreeing to a ceasefire deal with Iran—brokered by US President Donald Trump.

The truce, announced at 05:00 GMT, was meant to end a 12-day war between the two arch-rivals. However, eyewitness reports in Tehran confirmed two loud explosions shortly after the ceasefire was due to take effect.

Despite criticism, Israeli officials claimed the airstrike was a retaliation for Iranian missiles allegedly launched in breach of the truce. Notably, Iran has said that news about a missile attack by Iran on Israel after the ceasefire between the two countries took effect is “denied”

Trump Slams Israel for Ceasefire Breach: ‘What the f** they’re doing’ Donald Trump issued an extraordinary public rebuke of Israel, accusing it of "unloading" airstrikes despite the agreement. Posting on Truth Social, Trump implored, “Israel. Do not drop those bombs... Bring your pilots home, now!”

He later said Israel halted further strikes following a personal phone call with PM Netanyahu, though it remains unclear if the radar strike occurred before or after their conversation. Trump expressed frustration with both Iran and Israel, stating, “They don’t know what the f** they’re doing.”*

3. Ceasefire Brokered After US and Qatar Push The fragile ceasefire was the result of intense behind-the-scenes diplomacy. While Trump directly negotiated with Netanyahu, Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani reportedly secured Iran's agreement during a late-night call.

Though both Iran and Israel were initially slow to acknowledge the truce, global markets responded positively—oil prices dipped and stock indices rose, signalling relief over the possible end of the conflict.

4. Nuclear Sites Targeted, Civilian Casualties Mount The conflict began on 13 June, when Israel launched a surprise attack on Iranian nuclear facilities, claiming Iran was covertly developing atomic weapons. Iran denies the allegations, insisting its programme is peaceful.

Since then, over 600 have reportedly died in Iran, with Iranian missiles killing 28 in Israel, including civilians in Beersheba. Iran claimed nine deaths from an Israeli strike on a residential building in its north, while both sides accuse each other of violating the ceasefire window.

5. Israel-Iran Signal Cautious Optimism—But Ceasefire Fragile Despite mutual accusations and ongoing airstrikes, leaders in Iran and Israel expressed hope for a path toward de-escalation. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated Tehran would only resume hostilities if Israel did.

Donald Trump, en route to a NATO summit, said he opposed any regime change in Iran, urging calm: “Iran’s not going to have a nuclear weapon. It’s the last thing on their mind right now.”

Ordinary citizens, from Tel Aviv to Tehran, voiced cautious optimism. “It never should have started,” said one Iranian, while an Israeli man who lost his home said, “Better late than never.”

6. Markets Roiled as Ceasefire Wobbles: Oil and Gold Plunge, Sensex Sinks Oil futures on the MCX declined sharply by 8.48% on Tuesday, slipping to ₹5,533 per barrel, down from the previous level of ₹6,046 per barrel. Meanwhile, gold futures for the August 2025 contract fell by 2.62%, or ₹2,606 per 10 grams, settling at ₹96,782, compared to the earlier price of ₹99,388 per 10 grams.

Indian equity markets experienced significant turbulence during the day. The Sensex dropped by over 1,100 points from its intraday peak, while the Nifty 50 fell to the 25,000 mark amid reports suggesting that Iran had breached the ceasefire agreement, sparking investor caution.

7. Airspace Reopens Over Iran and Iraq Post Ceasefire Iran has partially reopened its airspace to international traffic following a 12-day conflict with Israel, aviation tracking service FlightRadar24 confirmed on Tuesday. The reopening comes in the wake of a fragile ceasefire deal between the two nations.

“Iranian airspace is now open to international arrivals and departures to/from Tehran with prior permission,” FlightRadar24 posted on X.

In addition, Iraqi airspace has also been reopened, further easing regional aviation restrictions that had been imposed amid escalating hostilities.

8. Iran’s Nuclear Programme: Setback or Strategic Resilience? Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, stated during a post-ceasefire assessment that Israel had “set Iran’s nuclear project back by years”, adding that the same applied to its missile development capabilities.

Meanwhile, Trump asserted that Iran would “never” be able to rebuild its nuclear infrastructure after the recent strikes on its atomic sites, casting doubt on Tehran’s capacity to recover from the damage.