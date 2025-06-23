Israel-Iran conflict: ‘Everlasting consequences’ of US strikes, Netanyahu’s prayer for Trump, Hormuz closure- Top points

Tensions are escalating between Israel and Iran following the strikes by the United States on key nuclear sites of the Islamic Republic on Saturday night, as the conflict enters its second week.

Iran's UN Ambassador condemned the strikes, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered special prayers for Donald Trump. Meanwhile, in response to the US attack, Iran threatens to close the Strait of Hormuz, which could impact global oil supply.

Here are the top updates from the Israel-Iran conflict:

‘Everlasting consequences’ of US strikes, says Iran Iran cautioned that US airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities will lead to "everlasting consequences” and stated it “reserves all options” for response.

“The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X.

Calling the US airstrikes a violation of the UN Charter, Aragahchi said, “Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behaviour."

He added, “Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interests, and people.”

Netanyahu's special prayer for Trump Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, visited the Western Wall and the Kotel in Jerusalem. He offered a special prayer for President Donald Trump, urging his well-being, reported ANI. Netanyahu also prayed for the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) soldiers and the security forces, it added.

Iran's UN Ambassador slams Israel On Sunday, Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations, accused Israel of undermining diplomatic initiatives and cautioned that the Iranian military would decide the "timing, nature, and scale" following the recent attacks by the US and Israel.

"Even though Iran reserves its full and legitimate right under international law to defend itself against this blatant US aggression and its Israeli proxy, the timing, nature, and scale of Iran's proportionate response will be decided by its armed forces," ANI quoted Iravani.

Trump's big claim Following the US airstrikes, US President Donald Trump claimed that the Iranian nuclear sites had sustained “monumental damage."

“The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!” Trump wrote in his Truth Social platform.

Hormuz Strait closure In response to US strikes, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council is exploring the possibility of closing the Strait of Hormuz, a global energy route.

“Closure of the Strait is on the agenda and will be done whenever necessary,” Iranian state outlet Press TV quoted Revolutionary Guards Commander and lawmaker Esmail Kosari.

Raising alarm over this development, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Fox News, “If they do that, it will be another terrible mistake. It's economic suicide for them if they do it. And we retain options to deal with that, but other countries should be looking at that as well. It would hurt other countries' economies a lot worse than ours.”