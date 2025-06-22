Israel-Iran conflict: Trump address, US strikes, Tehran's ‘more devastating’ response and more — Top developments so far

As the conflict between Israel and Iran enters its second week, US President Donald Trump now says that the Washington has struck three nuclear sites of the Islamic Republic, directly joining Tel Aviv's effort to target nuclear infrastructure of Iran, which began last week.

Here are the top updates from the Israel-Iran conflict —

Donald Trump's big claim Donald Trump announced that the US had struck three Iranian nuclear facilities amid the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. During an address to the nation at 10 pm ET, Trump warned that the US would strike more targets “with precision” if Iran does not make peace.

In a post on Truth Social, he informed that the US successfully struck three nuclear facilities of Iran, including Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan. The direct involvement of the US comes days after Trump kept the world guessing whether Washington will directly engage in the conflict or not.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan," Trump said in a post on social media. “All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home,” Trump stated on his Truth Social handle.

B2 bombers used B2 bombers or stealth bombers were used by the US to target three nuclear sites of Iran, according to multiple reports. However, neither the White House nor Trump specified what type of B-2 bombers were used.

‘More devastating’ retaliation, says Iran Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian cautioned on Saturday about a "more devastating" response if Israel continues with its nine-day bombing campaign, affirming that the Islamic Republic will not stop its nuclear programme "under any circumstances. "

Pezeshkian also stated that Tehran may “provide guarantees” and “build trust” regarding its nuclear activities, state news agency IRNA reported, following a call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday.

2 Quds Force officials killed Israel announced that two commanders from Iran’s Quds Force were killed in overnight strikes. The Israeli military stated that it has “eliminated” Behnam Shahriyari, who was allegedly in charge of transferring weapons from Iran to its proxies throughout the Middle East, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported. Saeed Izaadi was also killed, who “had strong ties with Hamas’ military wing,” IDF said.

Turkey is ready to negotiate On Saturday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey expressed his willingness to facilitate a resolution to the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, as stated by his office.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei names successors The Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has named three senior leaders as possible successors in case he is killed, The New York Times reports, citing three Iranian officials aware of the development.

Israel-Iran conflict The tensions between the two countries escalated after Netanyahu announced that Israel struck at “the heart of Iran's nuclear enrichment programme." He warned Israel's operation against Iran to “continue as many days as it takes." In response to the airstrikes, Iran launched missiles at Israel.