Israel-Iran conflict: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that France will do all it can to avoid further escalation in the conflict between Israel and Iran in the Middle East, urging Tel Aviv to show “restraint in any response".

Late Saturday night, Iran launched a barrage of drones and missiles at Israel in response to Israeli attack on Tehran's consulate in Syria on April 1.

Newswire Reuters quoted Macron as saying, “We are all worried about the possible escalation of the Middle East conflict. The situation is very unstable at the moment. Iran has replied to Israel's strike in Damascus in a disproportionate fashion."

The French leader said, “We have to stand by Israel's side to ensure its protection as best as we can. Will talk to Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu today, France is also in touch with other countries in the region."

Iran claimed that the attack was a retaliation for an airstrike, which targeted consular facilities in Syria and resulted in the deaths of two Revolutionary Guard generals earlier this month, according to US newswire AP.

In response to Iran's attack, Israel reported that its anti-missile defence system, supported by the U.S. and Britain, intercepted the majority of the more than 300 drones and missiles. “Only one casualty, a girl wounded in southern Israel, was reported, and an Israeli airbase sustained minor damage from one missile strike."

Meanwhile, White House national security spokesman John Kirby has told NBC that President Joe Biden “does not want an escalation in the regional conflict or a wider war with Iran, and is working on the diplomatic side of this personally."

