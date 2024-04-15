Israel-Iran conflict: 'We have to ensure Israel's protection,' says French President Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron has urged Israel to exercise restraint in response to Iran's attack. Macron said France is working on de-escalation with its partners and calls for restraint.
Israel-Iran conflict: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that France will do all it can to avoid further escalation in the conflict between Israel and Iran in the Middle East, urging Tel Aviv to show “restraint in any response".
