Israel-Iran war eases with total ceasefire: Who blinked first, and how did the breakthrough happen?

After tense days that pushed the Middle East to the brink, the Israel-Iran war has seemed to eased in a “total ceasefire.” A senior White House official has said that while US President Donald Trump held phone calls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Vice President JD Vance Secretary of State Marco Rubio and envoy Steven Witkoff held direct and indirect talks with Iranian officials to broker the ceasefire between the two countries to ease the rising tensions in the Middle East.

But the real question lingers – who blinked first? The ‘total ceasefire’ announcement, made early Tuesday, has raised more questions than answers – what led to the breakthrough, and what role global diplomacy played in pulling the region back from the edge?

WHO BLINKED FIRST – NETANYAHU OR KHAMENEI? According to the reports, it was the Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani who secured Iran's agreement to the ceasefire.

The Qatari prime minister held calls with the Iranian officials to get Tehran to agree to the US proposal for a ceasefire. The phone call came after Iran attacked a United States' airbase in Qatar in retaliation to American attack on its soil.

The phone call came after Donald Trump told Qatar's emir that Israel had agreed to the ceasefire and asked for Doha's help persuading Tehran to also agree to the ceasefire deal, an official privy to the ‘total ceasefire’ told Reuters.

JD Vance, Marco Rubio and diplomat Steven Witkoff also held direct and indirect calls with Iranians to broker peace, another White House official said.

“President Trump spoke with Qatar’s Emir and informed him the US got Israel to agree to a ceasefire with Iran. The President asked Qatar to help persuade Iran to do the same, following that Vice President Vance coordinated with Qatar’s Prime Minister on the details,” Fox News quoted a source as saying.

The White House official also said Israel had agreed for a ceasefire so long as Iran does not launch further attacks. Iran signaled it would abide by the agreement, the official said.

But hours earlier, Israeli officials had signaled that Tel Aviv was looking to wrap up its campaign in Iran soon and had passed the message on to the United States.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that Tehran would stop if Israel does.

As Donald Trump announced a “total ceasefire”, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in his first reaction, said Tehran is not the one that “surrenders”, hinting that it was not Iran that blinked first. It, however, remain unclear what role he played in the Israel-Iran ceasefire talks.

He said, “Those who know the Iranian people and their history know that the Iranian nation isn’t a nation that surrenders.”

HOW TRUMP ANNOUNCED CEASEFIRE? Early Tuesday, June 24, Donald Trump announced that the “12 day war” between Israel and Iran was set to end in a ceasefire.

“It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE,” Trump posted on social media.

“…for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED! Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World. During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL.”

“On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, “THE 12 DAY WAR.” This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!” Donald Trump said.