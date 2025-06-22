Israel-Iran war: Air India announces diversion, delay as airlines avoid Persian Gulf airspace

Israel and Iran are locked in a growing conflict, trading missile strikes and targeting key infrastructure. In response, Tata Group-owned Air India has announced a "proactive" change to its flight routes, confirming that its services currently do not operate over the airspaces of Iran, Iraq, and Israel.

In a statement on Saturday, an Air India spokesperson said the airline would begin progressively avoiding specific parts of the Persian Gulf airspace in the coming days. This decision impacts flights to several Middle Eastern destinations, including the UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait.

“As a proactive measure, we will be progressively avoiding the use of certain airspace over the Persian Gulf in the coming days, opting instead for alternative paths for flights to destinations including the UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait,” the spokesperson said.

The rerouting may result in longer flight durations for these routes, as well as for select services operating to and from Europe and North America.

The airline added that it is working closely with external security advisors and is continuously monitoring the evolving situation in the region. “We are ready to implement additional measures, if required, to uphold the safety and integrity of our operations,” the statement said.



Israel’s major airlines - including El Al, Arkia, and Israir - have also announced the suspension of all rescue flights for returning citizens until further notice. El Al has also extended the suspension of its regular scheduled flights through June 27.

Germany’s Lufthansa has halted flights to Tehran and is now avoiding airspace over Iran, Iraq, and Israel. Emirates has canceled services to Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iran, while Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended flights to Iran, Iraq, and Syria.

Several international carriers had already suspended operations to and from Tel Aviv after a missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels landed near the city’s airport on May 4.