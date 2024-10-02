Israel-Iran war news LIVE: Iran fired at least 180 ballistic missiles at Israel on Oct. 1, 2024, amplifying tensions in the Middle East that are increasingly marked by “escalation after escalation," as United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres put it. The development comes a day after Israel said it started limited ground operations in southern Lebanon and warned Iran of consequences if it attacks. However, Iran fired missiles as it vowed to retaliate following attacks that killed the top leadership of Hezbollah, including Hassan Nasrallah. Referring to Iran's missile strikes on Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iran made a big mistake, and it would pay for it. In a post on X, he said, "Iran made a big mistake tonight - and it will pay for it." Netanyahu affirmed that Israel will exact a price for this attack. The Indian Embassy in Israel has asked all Indian nationals to stay vigilant and adhere to safety protocols advised by local authorities.Jordan aviation authority suspends air traffic. Catch all LIVE Updates on Israel-Iran war news here

Pentagon "still assessing attack" on Israel Pentagon press secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said on Tuesday (local time) that Iran conducted a significant attack against Israel, adding that the US is still assessing it, and the numbers are subjected to change as per updates. "Iran conducted a significant attack against Israel...launching approximately 200 ballistic missiles. We condemn these reckless attacks by Iran and we call on Iran to halt any further attacks... US Navy destroyers deployed to the Middle East supported the defence of Israel by firing approximately a dozen interceptors against the incoming Iranian missiles," Pentagon Press Secretary Major Gen. Pat Ryder said

Emirates suspends flights to Beirut UAE's state-owned airline cancelled flights between Dubai and Beirut until Oct. 8.

Air India suspend flights to and from Tel Aviv Air India has suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice, as reported by Reuters

New Japan PM says Iran missile attacks on Israel 'unacceptable' Japan's new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Wednesday that missile attacks by Iran on Israel were "unacceptable", warning against an escalation into "full-on war". "Iran's attack is unacceptable. We condemn this strongly. But at the same time, we would like to cooperate (with the United States) to defuse the situation and prevent it from escalating into a full-on war," he told reporters.

Hezbollah says clashed with Israeli troops who tried to 'infiltrate' into Lebanon Hezbollah said Wednesday it clashed with Israeli soldiers who tried to infiltrate into Lebanon, and also targeted Israeli troops across the border, according to statements from the Iran-backed Lebanese group. Hezbollah fighters confronted "an Israeli enemy infantry force that tried to infiltrate into the village of Adaysseh... and clashed with them", a statement said, adding separately that Hezbollah fighters also targeted Israeli forces at three different points across the border with rockets and artillery

Iran missiles target Mossad headquarters, Israeli air base housing F-35 fighter jets, claims Iranian media report Iran late on Tuesday fired ballistic missiles targeting two military bases of Israel and the headquarters of Mossad, Israel's intelligence service, claimed Iranian state television, citing Mohammad Bagheri, Iran's top military officer. Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Mohammad Bagheri, told Press TV that the Nevatim air base, the Netzarim military facility and the Tel Nof intelligence unit, were hit in the Tuesday night attack dubbed 'Operation True Promise II'.

Iran says action against Israel concluded unless it invites further retaliation Iran exercised "self-defence" against Israel and its action is concluded unless the "Israeli regime decides to invite further retaliation," Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said in a post on social media platform X early on Wednesday. He wrote, "Our action is concluded unless Israeli regime decides to invite further retaliation. In that scenario, our response will be stronger and more powerful."

Iran warned US not to get involved following missile attack Iran told the United States not to get involved following its missile attack on Israel, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi as saying on Wednesday.