Israel-Iran war news LIVE: Iran fired at least 180 ballistic missiles at Israel on Oct. 1, 2024, amplifying tensions in the Middle East that are increasingly marked by “escalation after escalation," as United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres put it.

The development comes a day after Israel said it started limited ground operations in southern Lebanon and warned Iran of consequences if it attacks. However, Iran fired missiles as it vowed to retaliate following attacks that killed the top leadership of Hezbollah, including Hassan Nasrallah.

Referring to Iran's missile strikes on Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iran made a big mistake, and it would pay for it. In a post on X, he said, "Iran made a big mistake tonight - and it will pay for it." Netanyahu affirmed that Israel will exact a price for this attack. The Indian Embassy in Israel has asked all Indian nationals to stay vigilant and adhere to safety protocols advised by local authorities.Jordan aviation authority suspends air traffic.

