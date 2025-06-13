Israel-Iran war: Who are the Indians travelling to or living in the two countries?

The growing Indian population in Israel and the comparatively smaller number in Iran have good reasons to be concerned after Indian missions issued warnings, asking them to get in touch with the respective Indian embassies and register themselves.

In a travel advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “All Indians are advised not to travel to Iran or Israel until further notice.”

Former Indian ambassador KP Fabian said that while Indians working in these two countries are safe, it is, after all, a war zone. “An air strike does not distinguish between a military and non-military target. To that extent, everyone is at risk,” he told Livemint.

Who are the Indians travelling to or living in Iran and Israel? There are an estimated 18,000 to 20,000 Indian nationals in Israel, including students, and around 85,000 Jews of Indian origin. Their numbers have been steadily growing amid increasing détente between the two countries. Sources suggest that as of 2023, the number of Indian workers in Israel may have reached around 32,000.

Under a bilateral framework agreement signed with India in November 2023, thousands of Indian workers have arrived in Israel. As of 10 March 2025, 6,694 Indian workers had officially reached Israel. Israeli authorities are recruiting these individuals and assigning them to 195 Israeli companies. Most are employed in the construction sector, performing tasks such as building frameworks, iron bending, and plastering.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, around 10,765 Indians live in Iran currently. Many of them are traders, academics, or other professionals.

The Indian population in Iran is mainly concentrated in two cities, Tehran and Zahidan. Most of them are engaged in small businesses. A majority are still Indian citizens, who continue to maintain strong links with India.

