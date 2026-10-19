New Delhi: For India's apple growers, a single hailstorm can wipe out months of hard work and investment by damaging fruits and trees, and reducing the marketable yields. Farmers in the world's fifth-largest apple-producing country are taking to Israeli anti-hail nets to protect their orchards, driving up this shield's imports as erratic weather threatens crops and livelihoods, according to industry experts and growers.
Israel-made nets offer apple growers a shield from hail hit
SummaryAnti-hail nets now cover a growing share of Himachal Pradesh’s apple orchards, offering farmers a defence against storms that can devastate a harvest. But installation is a significant investment, even with government subsidies.
New Delhi: For India's apple growers, a single hailstorm can wipe out months of hard work and investment by damaging fruits and trees, and reducing the marketable yields. Farmers in the world's fifth-largest apple-producing country are taking to Israeli anti-hail nets to protect their orchards, driving up this shield's imports as erratic weather threatens crops and livelihoods, according to industry experts and growers.
About the Author
Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.
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