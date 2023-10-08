comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 06 2023 15:55:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.9 0.52%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 235.75 0.79%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 196.85 0.18%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 594.1 0.31%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,534.15 -0.11%
Business News/ News / Israel-Palestine war: How Hamas breached most advanced ‘Iron Dome’ with rocket attack
Back

Israel-Palestine war: How Hamas breached most advanced ‘Iron Dome’ with rocket attack

 Chanchal

Despite Israel having the most advanced defence system at its disposal, 'Iron Dome', Hamas still managed to breach it, striking some targets within the Israeli territory

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon (REUTERS)Premium
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon (REUTERS)

Israel’s most advanced defence system, the Iron Dome, is back into the highlight as a video showing the technique of intercepting hundreds of rockets during the Hamas offensive has emerged. The video, reportedly shot in Zikim, shows the ‘Iron Dome’ intercepting the rockets in the air and destroying them, avoiding casualties.

In one of the most unprecedented operations, Hamas – a Palestinian militant organisation – on Saturday fired more than 5,000 rockets at Israel from Gaza Strip while its militants breached its borders, killing civilians and soldiers. At least 1,000 people have died in the Hamas militant attack and Israel’s retaliation to the offensive.

The gun battle continued through the night in Gaza and Israel, while the darkened sky remained frequently illuminated by the relentless streaks of rockets.

But, Hamas still managed to breach the world’s most advanced defence systems, striking some targets within the Israeli territory which resulted in one of the most serious escalations in Israel-Gaza conflicts.

WHAT IS IRON DOME SYSTEM AND WHAT DOES IT DO?

The ‘Iron Dome’ is ground-to-air short-range air defence system which intercepts incoming missiles, rockets and even Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and destroys them mid-air. The system, which has been standing guard since 2011, has been deployed across Israel for times like these. The defence system has a range of 70 kilometres.

Now, what did the ‘Iron Dome’ do during Hamas attack?

When Hamas fired 5,000 rockets from Gaza, the Detection and Tracking radar inside the Iron Dome detected the rockets in the air and sent the information to weapons control system which then performed quick calculation to detect the trajectory and possible target of the weapon. The threat was then destroyed which is seen in the viral video.

When the incoming threat is targeted towards a populated area, the in-built Missile Launcher fires the Tamir Missiles and destroys it mid-air.

How did Hamas still manage to breach the ‘Iron Dome’ cover?

In the midst of the Hamas assault, the 'Iron Dome' defense system faced an overwhelming barrage of 5,000 rockets in 20 minutes. While it destroyed many, avoiding hundreds of casualties, some of them managed to breach the cover and hit the Israeli territory.

Hamas said it had fired 5,000 rockets, while Israel reported some 3,000 incoming projectiles. Several bypassed the Iron Dome missile defence system and smashed into buildings as far as Tel Aviv.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Chanchal
Chanchal is a chief content producer at LiveMint. Chanchal is obsessed with Google incognito. She likes writing, politics, Oxford comma, Eddie Vedder, and a good keyboard. Follow her @chanchaltracks. If you have a story idea, send her a mail at chanchal@htdigital.in
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 08 Oct 2023, 08:38 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App