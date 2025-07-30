Israel-Palestine War: India urges ‘purposeful dialogue and diplomacy’ at UN for two-state solution amid Gaza famine risk

India on Tuesday urged for a ‘purposeful dialogue and diplomacy’ to bring about a ‘two-state solution’ for the ongoing Israel-Palestine war that has put the Gaza Strip at risk of a famine.

India's India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Harish P. made the comments at the UN's High-Level International Conference on “The Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of The Two-State Solution”.

“Our efforts must now focus on how to bring about a two-state solution through purposeful dialogue and diplomacy, and bringing the parties to the conflict to engage directly with each other,” he said.

India demands ‘humanitarian assistance’ to Gaza India's insistence for the “two-nation theory” comes at a time when Gaza is facing a famine risk amid the long ongoing war with Israel.

India called for ‘immediate attention and action’ over the humanitarian assistance pillar, adding that human suffering in Gaza “continues unabated”.

“Tens of thousands have been killed, and many more injured. Several medical facilities have been damaged or destroyed. Children have been deprived of schooling for more than 20 months. Humanitarian aid needs to flow without impediments,” the UN Ambassador said.

Palestinians in Gaza must have access to food, fuel and other basic necessities without hindrance, he noted, adding, “ Humanitarian assistance is vital in sustaining life and must remain outside the realm of politics or conflict.”

Short-term solutions Speaking at the UN session, India's ambassador also highlighted the need of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

“India has also been clear on the measures that must be undertaken in the short-term - An immediate ceasefire, sustained and unimpeded humanitarian assistance, release of all hostages, and the path of dialogue and diplomacy. There are no alternatives to these measures,” Harish P. said.

Appreciating the efforts of all friendly states that have facilitated such measures between Israel and Palestine, the UN Ambassador noted that India wants to see peace in the Middle East.