Israel condemns war crimes of Hamas terrorists who killed hundreds of innocent Israelis.

Gilad Erdan, Israel's Permanent Representative to the United Nations on October 9, condemned the severity of war crimes of Hamas terrorists who killed hundreds of innocent Israelis in a "surprise attack," reported ANI. He described the terrorists' actions as ruthless, with gunmen targeting civilians and even breaking into homes to shoot people, he said, "Ruthless terrorists gunned down innocent Israeli civilians in the streets, murdering anything that moved... These terrorists broke into homes and shot people point blank as if they were stomping on insects...," he said. Erdan stressed that these acts constitute blatant documented war crimes. He further mentioned that Hamas terrorists attacked an outdoor party where young Israelis were celebrating a holiday weekend. In this incident, babies were separated from their mothers, he said, "Babies separated from their mothers were brutally taken hostage. These are … blatant documented war crimes but tragically the abomination doesn't end here. Hamas terrorists happened upon an outdoor party of young Israelis celebrating the holiday weekend," he said. According to latest reports death toll in Israel surpassed 1,100. In a post on X Israel Defence Force stated that 3,284 rockets have been fired from Gaza, over 2,150 civilians have been injured and 653 Hamas militant group's targets have been struck. Erdan pointed towards the severity of the recent attack on Israel, describing it as unprecedented that resulted in catastrophic casualties, with hundreds of fatalities in just two days. He recounted how Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel and fired thousands of rockets.

He said, “Hamas terrorists fired thousands of rockets into Israel but this was only the beginning as rockets rained down indiscriminately upon Israeli towns and cities. Hundreds of Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel."

In response to the Hamas attack, the Israel Air Force launched retaliatory airstrikes targeting Hamas leaders, operational headquarters and assets. The airstrike attacked militant headquarters spread over an area of three floors and a headquarter linked to senior Hamas naval force Muhammad Kashta, according to the Israel Air Force. These strikes included the destruction of an operational asset located within a mosque in the Jabaliya area.

In a post by IAF, it said that their jets struck the military headquarters belonging to the Hamas group that were used by the militants for recent operations.