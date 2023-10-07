Israel-Palestine war: Why did Hamas militants attack Israel?
Hamas commander has said that it launched attacks on the Israeli territory ‘in defense of Al-Aqsa’ which was stormed by Israeli settlers a few days ago
Hours after launching a multi-front attack on Israel in one of the serious escalations in the Israel-Palestine conflict, Hamas commander has said that the attack was “in defence of the Al-Aqsa" mosque. The Palestinian militant group, Hamas, on Saturday launched a multi-front attack on Israel, striking it at seven locations with nearly 5,000 missiles. As Hamas fired missiles, hundreds of militants infiltrated the territory and opened fire at civilians.