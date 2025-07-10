Israel’s agonizing choice over which hostages to save
Anat Peled , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 10 Jul 2025, 01:26 PM IST
Summary
A deal being hammered out with Hamas would see 10 men released out of 20 believed to be alive, and the decision about who should be freed is creating deep despair.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
TEL AVIV—Only 20 of the hostages Hamas is holding in Gaza are believed to be alive. A cease-fire deal being negotiated is expected to bring an agonizing choice over who to free. Israel can only pick 10.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story