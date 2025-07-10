Israel’s agonizing choice over which hostages to save

In recent days, Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan, 25, was kidnapped from a kibbutz, met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, whom she hugged. It was a surprising display of affection toward the Netanyahus. Zangauker has been one of the prime minister’s fiercest critics over his refusal to end the war for the release of all the hostages. She later said that Netanyahu had assured her in the meeting he would free all the hostages. She declined to comment for this article.