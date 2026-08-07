Israel's Mossad reportedly fired two senior officials after plan to topple Iranian govt failed: What we know

Israel's national intelligence agency Mossad's chief, Roman Gofman, reportedly dismissed two senior intelligence officials after a plan to topple Iran's government either failed or never advanced to the operational stage.

Anadolu Agency, citing Israel's Channel 12, said the officials removed were the recently appointed head of Mossad's intelligence directorate and the chief of the agency's Iran division. Neither official was identified.

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Israel planned to topple Iranian government: What we know The broadcaster reported that the plan had been developed in coordination with the United States to support internal efforts against the Iranian government, including assistance to opposition groups backed by extensive Israeli-US military air cover. However, citing intelligence assessments, Channel 12 said on Thursday (local time) that the proposal either failed or never reached the operational stage.

It also cited international reports claiming the proposal included scenarios for replacing Iran's leadership and coordinating with US officials on a possible "post-regime" phase. The plan reportedly never progressed beyond its initial phase, was eventually shelved, and those involved were held accountable.

Separately, sources told the broadcaster that the two officials had reportedly been at odds with Mossad chief Roman Gofman from the outset. Their dismissal was also described as part of a broader restructuring of the agency's leadership and priorities, particularly regarding Iran.

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Also Read | Mossad tried to recruit Mahmoud Ahmadinejad to install him as Iran’s new leader

Earlier in March, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged that toppling Iran's Islamic Republic government would be difficult, saying it was "not certain that this will happen."

The report comes as the US and Iran continue to trade strikes despite signing an interim ceasefire agreement in June.

US and Iran resume hostilities On June 18, Washington and Tehran signed a framework agreement and began negotiations toward a final deal aimed at ending the conflict in the Middle East. However, roughly two weeks after US President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, signed the agreement, the two sides resumed hostilities, accusing each other of violating the ceasefire.

Since July, Trump has repeatedly hinted at renewed diplomatic engagement, saying on several occasions that the conflict would end soon. Tehran, however, has denied negotiating with Washington and has continued to launch attacks on "hostile targets" in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Last week, Trump announced a halt in strikes against Tehran after he reportedly received requests from Gulf allies, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while returning to Washington after spending the weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump said, "I'm not looking to kill people because people die... we don't want that... I asked Saudi Arabia's king and crown prince. I said, would you rather have us do this or not? They said, we would much prefer a deal... Because you don't know where these attacks lead. I mean, they will be flooded with people pouring into their country, and it will be a disaster. A lot of bad things can happen."

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While Trump maintained that the two sides would hold negotiations on August 3 (local time) to end the conflict, Tehran denied any such talks. Despite the denial, the Republican president later described the discussions as Iran's final opportunity to reach an agreement that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz and address Washington's concerns over its nuclear programme.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, the US President said the talks were already underway and urged Iran to seize what he described as its "last chance" to secure a diplomatic resolution. "Talks are going on right now," he said, adding, "This is a last chance for them to sign a good document."

It remains to be seen whether Washington and Tehran can bridge their differences and reach a deal to end the latest round of hostilities.

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.