Israel's Netanyahu details what ‘end of war’ with Gaza ‘must’ include: ‘Hamas exile, and…’

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that any end to the war must include the demilitarisation of Gaza, the exile of Hamas, and the release of all hostages. Furthermore, ongoing talks in Doha concerning Gaza now encompass discussions on ending the conflict or establishing a truce, alongside negotiations for a hostage deal.

Meanwhile Reuters reported, quoting senior official that there has been little progress in the talks so far.

While, Netanyahu details ‘end of war’, reports stated that all north Gaza hospitals were ‘out of service’ as fresh Israeli strikes kill at least 103.

Israel economy grows 3.4% in Q1 Israel’s economy experienced moderate growth in the first quarter of 2025, despite the ongoing conflict in Gaza with the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continuing to weigh heavily on economic activity. According to a preliminary estimate released by the Central Bureau of Statistics on Sunday, gross domestic product (GDP) expanded at an annualised rate of 3.4% between January and March, closely matching the 3.5% forecast from a Reuters poll. On a per capita basis, GDP rose by 2.2% during the same period.

The conflict, which erupted following Hamas’s cross-border attack in October 2023, has had a sustained impact on the economy. A ceasefire that came into effect on 19 January this year was short-lived, ending in mid-March, although a separate ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon has remained in place since late November.

Despite the challenges, the economy showed resilience, supported by an 8.7% increase in investment, particularly a 28% surge in residential construction. However, private consumption fell by 5%, exports declined by 1.8%, and government spending edged down slightly by 0.2%. Excluding the public sector, GDP growth was even stronger, at an annualised 4.4%.

Inflation remains a concern, with the annual rate rising to 3.6% in April, above the government’s target range of 1-3%. The Bank of Israel recently lowered its growth forecast for 2025 from 4.0% to 3.5%, reflecting the economic strain caused in part by the mobilisation of civilians for reserve military duty.