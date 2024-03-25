Holi, the festival of colours is being celebrated on Monday, March 25. This festival has brought vibrance, bounty of colours and festive feels not only in India but across the world as over 2,000 Indians and Israelis celebrated Holi and the Jewish festival of Purim on Sunday.

In the "flea market" of Tel Aviv people could be seen rejoicing and cherishing Indian dance, classical music, dresses, henna, calligraphy in Hindi, traditional Indian attires and Indian Chai. The flea market event was attended by Deputy Chief of Mission, Rajiv Bodwade, and CEO of “Mishlama leyafo" from the Tel Aviv Yafo Municipality, Rafi Shushan.

On March 24, Tel Aviv municipality in association with the Indian mission marked the festival of colours as it celebrated "India in flea market" in Israel. The Holi festival coincides with Jewish festival of Purim. Thus people flocked to the streets to celebrate the two festivals that usually falls on the same day every year.

During the celebrations of the Jewish festival of Purim people wear colourful dresses and share many commonalities with the Indian festival of Holi. These double celebrations in Tel Aviv witnessed a vibrant festive look as the flea market was dressed up in an Indian ensemble in various ways.

"Both festivals are celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil. Both festivals are celebrated around the same time- the arrival of spring and the end of winter. Both festivals are celebrated outdoors where communities come together, dance, sing, eat and make fun in a spirit of togetherness", PTI quoted a participant as saying.

The Flea market in Yafo was all decked up with its festive appeal attracting thousands of Indian enthusiasts to the event, these included Israelis of Indian origin and Indian students, from all over the country.

The Indian mission in Israel took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and stated, “In association with #TelAvivYafo Municipality, the Embassy of India celebrated the ‘India in Flea Market’ event on the occasion of #Holi and #Purim festivals. Over 2000 visitors enjoyed Indian dance, classical music, Indian dresses, henna, calligraphy in Hindi & Indian Chai."

The event saw a number of activities such as dance workshops with songs, presentations narrating the significance of Holi and messages reverberating the call for unity that Purim and Holi suggest.

Three Israeli artists marked the day with their performance as they played classical Indian instruments including Bansuri, Tabla and Sitar during their 'Trikundram' music performance.

(With inputs from PTI)

