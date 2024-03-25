Israel's Tel Aviv celebrates 'India in flea market' on Holi with colours, dance, music | Watch video
Holi festival brought vibrance, bounty of colours and festive feels not only in India but across the world as over 2,000 Indians and Israelis celebrated Holi and the Jewish festival of Purim on Sunday.
Holi, the festival of colours is being celebrated on Monday, March 25. This festival has brought vibrance, bounty of colours and festive feels not only in India but across the world as over 2,000 Indians and Israelis celebrated Holi and the Jewish festival of Purim on Sunday.