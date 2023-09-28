What after Chandrayaan 3? ISRO chief S Somanath hints at mission that can reveal a lot about Earth's future
ISRO Chairman S Somanath says exploring Venus will help answer questions about the planet and Earth's future. Several missions are in the pipeline, with Venus already configured.
Venus is an interesting planet and exploring it will help answer certain questions, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath said while speaking about their upcoming missions. Recently, Somanath informed that there are several missions in the pipeline, of which Venus is already configured.