ISRO invites applications for these posts, apply before August 21: Vacancies, fee, eligibility, test details here
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) released a notification on August 1st, inviting applications for the posts of Technician 'B' and Draughtsman 'B' at Space Applications Centre (SAC), located in Ahmedabad. The application process is currently underway, and candidates can apply online on the official website at www.isro.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is August 21, 2023.