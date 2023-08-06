The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) released a notification on August 1st, inviting applications for the posts of Technician 'B' and Draughtsman 'B' at Space Applications Centre (SAC), located in Ahmedabad. The application process is currently underway, and candidates can apply online on the official website at www.isro.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is August 21, 2023.
Vacancies
According to the vacancy details, there are a total of 35 vacancies, out of which 34 are for the post of Technician 'B' and one for the post of Draughtsman 'B'.
Eligibility criteria
As for the eligibility criteria, candidates should be aged between 18 to 35 years to apply for these posts.
Selection process
The selection process for ISRO Recruitment 2023 involves a Written Test and a Skill Test. The written test will be of 90 minutes duration and will consist of 80 multiple-choice questions. Each correct answer carries one mark, while there will be a negative marking of 0.33 marks for each wrong answer. Based on the performance in the written test, candidates will be shortlisted for the skill test in a 1:5 ratio, with a minimum of 10 candidates.
Application fee
There is an application fee of Rs. 500 for all applicants. However, candidates in fee-exempt categories will receive a full refund, while other candidates will be refunded Rs. 400 after deducting the application fee of Rs. 100.
Exam centre
During the online application process, candidates will have the option to choose their preferred examination centre from a list of eighteen cities. The cities available for selection are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, and Thiruvananthapuram. Candidates must select the most preferred city to appear for the examination.
