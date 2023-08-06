Selection process

The selection process for ISRO Recruitment 2023 involves a Written Test and a Skill Test. The written test will be of 90 minutes duration and will consist of 80 multiple-choice questions. Each correct answer carries one mark, while there will be a negative marking of 0.33 marks for each wrong answer. Based on the performance in the written test, candidates will be shortlisted for the skill test in a 1:5 ratio, with a minimum of 10 candidates.