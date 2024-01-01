ISRO launches X-ray polarimeter satellite to study black holes. Watch

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on 1 January launched its first mission of the year 2024. The space agency blast off the XPoSat (X-ray Polarimeter Satellite) and 10 other satellites from the spaceport of Sriharikota on a PSLV-C58 rocket. It is India's first XPoSat which aims to investigate the polarization of intense X-Ray sources and study the enigmatic world of black holes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking on the launch of the XPostSat, astrophysicist Dr RC Kapoor told news agency PTI that, "XPostSat is India's first X-Ray satellite. It's for the purpose of detection of X-Rays coming from the exotic objects like neutron stars and black hole."

All about XPoSat mission ISRO's PSLV-C58 Mission will launch the XPOSAT Satellite into an eastward low inclination orbit. "After injection of XPOSAT, the PS4 stage will be re-started twice to reduce the orbit into 350 km circular orbit to maintain in 3-axis stabilized mode for Orbital Platform (OP) experiments," the space agency said.

"The PSLV Orbital Experimental Module-3 (POEM-3) experiment will be executed meeting the objective of 10 identified payloads, supplied by ISRO and IN-SPACe," the ISRO said.

The spacecraft of the XPoSat will carry two scientific payloads in a low earth orbit.

Also Read: From Gaganyaan 1 to Mangalyaan-2, list of ISRO's space missions in 2024 "The primary payload POLIX (Polarimeter Instrument in X-rays) will measure the polarimetry parameters (degree and angle of polarization) in medium X-ray energy range of 8-30 keV photons of astronomical origin. The XSPECT (X-ray Spectroscopy and Timing) payload will give spectroscopic information in the energy range of 0.8-15 keV," ISRO said.

The XPoSat is aimed to investigate the polarisation of intense X-ray sources in space. According to ISRO, it is the first dedicated scientific satellite from ISRO to carry out research in space-based polarisation measurements of X-ray emission from celestial sources.

(With PTI inputs)

